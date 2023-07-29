Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $211,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

HSY opened at $235.59 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.65. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

