Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $166.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

