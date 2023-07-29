Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,955,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Qualys by 3.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,448.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,573 shares of company stock worth $5,510,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $135.87 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

