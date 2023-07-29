Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MSCI by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MSCI by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.6 %

MSCI stock opened at $550.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.04. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

