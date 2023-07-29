Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

