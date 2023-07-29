Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

SEA Stock Up 5.8 %

SEA stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.