Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 116,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 88,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

