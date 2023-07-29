Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 146.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.