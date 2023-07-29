Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Lowers Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,746,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,411,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,944 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $53.40. 481,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,151. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

