PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

