PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
