Primis Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Primis Financial Trading Down 3.4 %
FRST opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Primis Financial has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Primis Financial had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Stephens started coverage on Primis Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
