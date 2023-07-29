Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $2.11. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 2,551 shares changing hands.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Institutional Trading of Protagenic Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

