PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.46.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. Equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,945,175.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,734,534 shares in the company, valued at $847,945,175.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,412 shares of company stock valued at $29,329,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. KBC Group NV increased its position in PTC by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 144,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,498 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in PTC by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

