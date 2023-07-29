PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. PTC also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.46.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.63. 1,456,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PTC has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,694,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,490,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,694,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,490,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,412 shares of company stock worth $29,329,655 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after buying an additional 80,353 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PTC by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $8,553,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

