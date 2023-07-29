PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.86 million. PTC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.07-$4.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.46.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,315. PTC has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $847,945,175.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,412 shares of company stock valued at $29,329,655. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PTC by 183.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,015,000 after buying an additional 267,831 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PTC by 1,870.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 191,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PTC by 46.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,197,000 after buying an additional 188,776 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

