Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Puyi Stock Performance

NASDAQ PUYI remained flat at $5.98 on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014. Puyi has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puyi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services.

