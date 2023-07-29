Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Trading Up 1.8%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 1,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

