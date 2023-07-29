Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

NYSE VLO opened at $129.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.40. Valero Energy has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

