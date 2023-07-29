QITMEER NETWORK Reaches One Day Volume of $67,231.27 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $67,231.27 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.08600243 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $38,950.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

