Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $105.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 198.79%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

