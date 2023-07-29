Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,431,360,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.70. 5,025,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

