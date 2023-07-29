Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. 11,511,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,869,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

