Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.97. 1,695,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

