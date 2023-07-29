Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. 33,274,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,251,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.