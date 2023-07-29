Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,528 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.