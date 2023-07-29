Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.