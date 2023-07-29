Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 377 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $291.84. The stock had a trading volume of 683,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,862. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

