Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($12.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.77) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RETA. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Securities raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.40.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 54.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $167.19 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,306.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.