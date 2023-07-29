Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

RRBI stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $359.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $60.57.

Insider Transactions at Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $25,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $634,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,002 shares of company stock worth $45,419 and have sold 3,507 shares worth $185,089. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 36.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.