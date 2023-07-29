Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 8.5%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 2,796,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,657,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Redfin Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3,238.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

