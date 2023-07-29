Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 24,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Regulus Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

