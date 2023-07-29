Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,915 at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,040 ($38.98) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 819,697 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Relx by 36.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

