Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,960 at Morgan Stanley

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,040 ($38.98) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Relx Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Relx stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.49.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
