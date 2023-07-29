Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,960 at Morgan Stanley

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,040 ($38.98) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

