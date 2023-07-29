Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.32

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $172.32 and traded as high as $173.78. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $173.78, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 4.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day moving average of $172.24.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
