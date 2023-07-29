Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $331,804.21

Request (REQ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $77.04 million and approximately $331,804.21 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,290.14 or 0.99973636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0774222 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $377,789.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

