Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $639.46 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,157 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Visa worth $639,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Visa by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Visa stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

