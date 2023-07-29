Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $639.46 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,157 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Visa worth $639,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Visa by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

Visa stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

