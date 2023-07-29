Robert W. Baird Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $257.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $234.24 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,661 shares of company stock worth $27,665,265. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

