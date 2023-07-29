Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Roku updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU traded up $21.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,301,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,103. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Roku by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.