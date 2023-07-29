R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.80

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.80 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.59). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 47.70 ($0.61), with a volume of 4,135 shares traded.

R&Q Insurance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 17.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.36. The company has a market capitalization of £177.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 0.39.

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

