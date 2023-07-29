Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $331.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.88 and its 200 day moving average is $302.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Argus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

