Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

