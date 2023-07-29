SALT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,413.46 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $14,413.46 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014345 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,333.81 or 1.00037269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02207456 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $14,553.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

