Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 91.10 ($1.17). 350,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 893% from the average session volume of 35,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.20).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,036.67 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.32.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.