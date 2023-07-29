Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $295.06

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.06 ($3.78) and traded as low as GBX 288.97 ($3.71). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.78), with a volume of 37,985 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £205.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,286.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,652.17%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

