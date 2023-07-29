ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $155.70

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.70 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 167.03 ($2.14). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 163.25 ($2.09), with a volume of 4,279 shares.

ScS Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.53 million, a PE ratio of 537.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

