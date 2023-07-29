Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.36)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.36-$0.04 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,518. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.64.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $92,189,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,754,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.