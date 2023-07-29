SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.49. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 7,689 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

