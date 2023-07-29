Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.07

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.07 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.19). Senior shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.19), with a volume of 1,442,026 shares changing hands.

Senior Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £714.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,408.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.32.

About Senior

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

