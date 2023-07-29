Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Boosted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 116,857 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $60.94. 3,903,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,831. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,521.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

