Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Decreases By 61.7%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27.

Amadeus IT Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Amadeus IT Group

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

